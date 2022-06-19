Neymar steps up and returns to criticism of his lifestyle

Neymar, 30-year-old attacking midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain, often mocked for his poor lifestyle or his taste for partying or poker at night, returned to Twitter on these criticisms which he finds unfair. He regrets not being able to be happy until the end of his career and that the life of an athlete is no longer easy on this point.

Perdeu… não pode comemorar o aniversário da vó, do filho, da esposa e principalmente o seu.

Ser atleta não tá fácil 😂 “ser feliz só pode depois que a carreira encerrar, que loucura” — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 18, 2022

“You cannot celebrate the birthday of your grandmother, your son, your wife and especially yours. It’s not easy being an athlete. You can’t be happy until your career is over, it’s crazy. »

We can largely understand Neymar just as we can hear the critics. Football players are well paid by clubs, Neymar even more. The expectation is therefore great and it is not possible to accumulate everything. You have to know how to make sacrifices to be on top at the right time. Neymar is still right. A career should not set aside the essential, which is happiness. It goes through choices, compromises to keep a certain freshness for football while escaping for his family or his hobbies.

It is possible to do everything, but you have to stay the course of the career which requires great effort. In addition, it is not easy to be spied on at the slightest deeds and gestures, or to have to justify oneself at all times. The real problem for Neymar is not really to party, but rather to have a full season, which he can no longer do. It’s up to him to find the right balance.







