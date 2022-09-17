Neymar steps up to defend Vinicius in the midst of controversy

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

It’s been a few days now that Vinicius finds himself in the eye of the storm for a strange reason. Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger finds himself singled out for his goal celebrations. While the Mallorca coach had pushed his players to “break” Vinicius, the latter had responded with dribbling and an XXL celebration, considered provocative.

Before the derby against Atlético, it was Koke’s turn to bring the subject up again by evoking the Vinicius case and its celebrations that made people talk. “There would be problems if he celebrated like that at Wanda, that’s for sure and that’s normal.” A tendency to restrain the winger for celebrating his goals by dancing which seems to annoy Neymar. The Brazilian’s number 10, on Twitter, has just given him his clear and clear support by inviting him to dance more than ever!