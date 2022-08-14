Neymar still brilliant, Sacko weighs down the MHSC

The weeks follow each other and look alike for Neymar Jr. REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER

Discover the ratings given to the players in the match between PSG and Montpellier on Saturday (5-2), at the Parc des Princes, during the second day of Ligue 1.

Full box. After their victories over Nantes (4-0) at the Trophée des champions and Clermont (0-5) last week, at the start of the Ligue 1 season, Christophe Galtier’s men made short work of Montpellier (5-2) Saturday, during the second day of the championship. “We knew we were going to suffer, that it would be very complicated, and it was“Summarizes Olivier Dall’Oglio, coach of this outdated Hérault team but who had the merit of scoring two goals at the Parc des Princes, in a match marked by the talent of this”world class playerWhat is Neymar Jr, according to coach Galtier, and the mistakes of MHSC central defender Falaye Sacko. Read alsoGaltier on Mbappé after PSG-MHSC: “When we are physically short, when we miss sequences, we get annoyed” PARIS SAINT GERMAIN If they loosened the grip at the end of the match, the Parisians shone collectively on Saturday evening, building on the momentum of their previous outings. “They want to play together and make efforts together. This is perhaps what was missing in previous seasons“Judge Olivier Dall’Oglio. Inevitably, the notes are affected… This article is for subscribers only. You have 75% left to discover. Cultivating your freedom is cultivating your curiosity. Keep reading your article for €0.99 for the first month Already subscribed? Login

Source link