Neymar still unplayable on penalty (video)

After his double from the penalty spot against South Korea, Neymar Jr did it again by taking the Japanese goalkeeper on the wrong foot, during a friendly match won by Seleçao (1-0).

There is not much to remember from Brazil’s victory in a friendly in Japan (0-1), this Monday in Tokyo. The Seleçao won on a penalty scored by Neymar, who took the opportunity to confirm that he was indeed one of the best players on the planet in this exercise.

After disgusting the South Korean goalkeeper last week (1-5), the PSG striker was quick to convert the penalty obtained by Richarlison (77th). As usual, the Brazilian crack made his very special run-up, where he multiplies small steps, at high frequency, with his gaze fixed on the goalkeeper he is adjusting.

Only Alban Lafont…

The Japanese goalkeeper, Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu), however, gave no indication, and he hardly moved before the shot, simply sketching a movement to the right before going to his left. But Neymar still managed to take him on the wrong foot, as he so often does. As the Japanese goalkeeper did not deliver much, the former Barcelonan did not slip a small ball to the side, as he often does, but he seemed to want to secure the shot by placing it in the small net.

Neymar thus confirms that his penalty technique is extremely effective. His career percentage is not incredible (67 goals, 15 misses, or 81% success). But over the last few years, its ratio has been on the rise. Since the summer of 2017, the date of his arrival at PSG, the “Ney” has scored 37 goals for only 4 failures, i.e. 90% success . This season, with his club and his selection, Neymar has scored 8 penalties. He only missed one, in Nantes (3-1), in February.

That evening, an Alban Lafont in a state of grace had deciphered the code.