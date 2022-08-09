Entertainment

Neymar surprises Paris with his exemplarity

If an exemplary player is to be given since the takeover of Paris-Saint-Germain, Neymar Jr would be the first name to come out as the player has been involved for several weeks now. Directly pointed out by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and offered to many clubs during this transfer market, the number 10 of the capital club seems to have found a very good form and is ready to silence all his detractors!

Neymar wants to succeed in Paris!

After five rather complicated years, where he only played 144 games for however 100 goals and 60 assists, the Brazilian appears with a state of mind never seen before, he who was automatically extended until 2027 by the champion of France In title. According to information from Parisianthe attacker would be in very good physical shape and would start to change his leaders’ minds on a small scale.

In his entourage, it is ensured that Neymar is in great shape and 100% focused on the success of PSG. “Also explains the Ile-de-France daily. Towards redemption and a finally complete year for Neymar, when his season will obviously be marked by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

If an exemplary player is to be given since the takeover of Paris-Saint-Germain, Neymar Jr would be the first name to come out as the player has been involved for several weeks now. The number 10 would display an implication never seen before.

