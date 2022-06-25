Neymar takes a step towards Juventus but…
Paris Saint-Germain want to quickly change the hierarchy and the way it works since Kylian Mbappé’s extension. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is determined and sticks to his words.
The Brazilian international is no longer an unbeatable element of the Paris squad. Since the change of sports director and soon of coach, Neymar Jr no longer has his place as a guaranteed holder. The 30-year-old player and his entourage are looking for a way out.
Arrived in 2017 at Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer of 222 million euros and 35 million euros in annual salary, Neymar is no longer obvious in the project of the capital club as Nasser Al- Khelaifi in brand : “If Neymar is part of the new PSG project? We cannot talk about these topics in the media. Some will come and others will leave, but these are private negotiations.”
The Parisian president explained in the columns of Parisian the player philosophy sought by PSG:“We expect all the players to do a lot more than last season. A lot more! They all have to be 100%. Obviously we weren’t good enough to go far. For next season , the objective is clear: to work every day at 200%. To give everything we have for this shirt, and we will see the result.”
Juventus of Turin is on the file and according to AS discussions are said to be underway between the two parties. Representatives of Neymar would also have met those of Juve. In contrast The Team explains the complexity of the Auriverde contract. Automatically, Neymar Jr is extended until 2026 on July 1, 2021 and until June 2027 from July 1, 2022. From July, the amount of the clause will be very high to secure the player’s services , although the capital club wants to sell him.