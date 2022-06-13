Entertainment

Neymar takes it easy in Miami with his new partner and his sister, superb in bikinis: the slideshow

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 4 minutes read

1 / 25

Neymar takes it easy in Miami with his new partner and his sister, superb in bikinis

2 / 25

Neymar Jr. – Neymar Jr., his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and her partner enjoy the beach in Miami.

3 / 25

Bruna Biancardi – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

4 / 25

Bruna Biancardi – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

5 / 25

Neymar Jr. – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

6 / 25

Bruna Biancardi – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

7 / 25

Rafaella Santos – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

8 / 25

Neymar Jr. – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

9 / 25

Bruna Biancardi – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

10 / 25

Neymar Jr. – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

11 / 25

Rafaella Santos – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

12 / 25

Neymar Jr. – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

13 / 25

Bruna Biancardi – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

14 / 25

Neymar Jr. – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

15 / 25

Bruna Biancardi – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

16 / 25

Rafaella Santos – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

17 / 25

Neymar Jr. – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

18 / 25

Bruna Biancardi – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

19 / 25

Neymar Jr. – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

20 / 25

Bruna Biancardi – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

21 / 25

Neymar Jr. – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

22 / 25

Bruna Biancardi – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

23 / 25

Neymar Jr. – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

24 / 25

Bruna Biancardi – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

25 / 25

Neymar Jr. – Neymar Jr., his partner Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella Santos and his companion enjoy the beach in Miami, June 11, 2022. The PSG star is having fun in the waves with his loved ones.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 4 minutes read

Related Articles

I don’t blame juries

7 mins ago

How to know the differences between ‘Millennial’, generation X and ‘Baby Boomers’ according to your age

9 mins ago

“Come on, free your breasts” | EnBeauce.com

10 mins ago

Shakira will live in this luxurious mansion of 10 million dollars after breaking up with Piqu

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button