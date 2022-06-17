Neymar takes it easy in Miami with his new partner and his sister, superb in bikinis

The season has been complicated for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain and the 30-year-old Brazilian decided to take a few days off with his loved ones to decompress. While the capital club still attracted many stars last summer with the arrivals of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, fans were expecting a dream season by imagining the attacking trio completed by the new star world, Kylian Mbappé. Unfortunately, nothing went as planned and after a pitiful elimination in the European Cup, PSG ended the season painfully.

For his part, Neymar has still experienced many physical glitches and his lifestyle continues to be debated in the media. Despite these problems, the attacker does not intend to change his lifestyle. Good living, addicted to poker and video games, he likes to party and does not hide to enjoy life. After a selection, he flew to the United States in the direction of Florida, for a dream stay with his new companion, Bruna Biancardi and his relatives. The two lovebirds were spotted in a hotel in Miami a few days ago, arm in arm, and their romance seems to continue in the American city.

Swimming and sunbathing for Neymar and his family

Last Saturday, Neymar was seen bathing on one of the many beaches that the city of Miami offers. Once again, he was surrounded by his friends and two important women in his life. His new girlfriend, the sublime brunawas present, in a magnificent black swimsuit which showed her dream body. If we hadn’t seen her so far, her sister, Rafaella Santos, was also part of this Florida getaway. In a orange bikinithe 26-year-old young woman, very close to her brother, also came with her companion (photos to be found in the slideshow).

A great vacation for the Brazilian prodigy, who is recharging the batteries in Miami after a complicated season in Paris.