Neymar talks about his goal from a free kick

PSG wins its first title of the season… and how! Winner of the Trophée des Champions by a very wide score (4-0), the Parisians have especially seduced by the form. Diligent, serious, determined, the Rouge & Bleu played well and brought smiles back to their supporters after a sluggish year both in terms of collective performances and in their state of mind. Among the beautiful satisfactions of the evening, we find in the front line Neymar Jr.

Neymar had “very bad knee” at the time of his free kick

The Brazilian was one of the great architects of the great victory for PSG and the crowning of the Trophée des Champions. Double scorer, he is also behind the achievement of Leo Messi and also obtained the penalty which he himself converted. Asked by… Danilo Pereira after the meeting for PSG-TVthe Parisian number 10 recounts his superb goal from a free kick (a first since 2019) and shares his joy at having won the first title of the season.

“My free kick? I had very bad knee pain. Leo [Messi] said to me: ´Come on, take the free kick.´ So I said ´Okay´. I concentrated and managed to score a good goal. Everyone deserves congratulations, everyone who came off the bench, everyone who took part in the game. It was great, the first [titre] of a long series, let’s go! »