Neymar talks about Mbappé, Messi and his ambitions

PSG has been on vacation for more than a week and yet the information is very dense. Between the extension of Mbappethe departure of Leonardo and the arrival of Luis Campos, the (very) uncertain future of Mauricio Pochettino or the many rumors about the Parisian squad have shaken up the news for Rouge & Bleu supporters. Neymar Jr is at the heart of the noise, since the Brazilian could leave the French capital this summer in the event of a good offer… even if he does not want to move. Asked by the Channel Football Clubthe Parisian number 10 returned to the extension, Messi’s first season but also his future.

” Mbappé’s extension? I admit that I was aware only at the last moment, I knew it a day before the announcement. I was very happy, very happy that Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is what is needed for his career. For his career, it’s a good thing to stay a few more years at PSG, to try to win a Champions League in his country, in the team of his city. So I think it’s the right choice. Maybe he’ll want a change of scenery and play for another team in the future, but I think his decision to stay is the right one. Having players like Kylian in the team is always very important.

Messi’s season ? Leo spent many years at Barcelona, ​​it’s hard to adapt. It’s difficult to change teams, cities, plus he doesn’t come alone but with his family. The language is also different. It’s a lot of disturbing things. There is also the style of play of the team with players who ultimately do not understand the way he plays. So all of that is detrimental. Leo, Kylian and I are players who are always judged on their performances, their statistics, their titles won, on everything. We know our responsibilities and that’s why we always try to do our best.

The future ? My ambition is always the same: to win all possible titles. Play well, win the World Cup, The Champions League. These are my ambitions for next season. Win the C1 with Paris perhaps? Maybe ? No, it has to be with Paris. I have a contract with Paris Saint-Germain, so there is no other choice. Yes it will be with PSG. »