Neymar talks about the extension of Mbappé, Messi and his goals

In an interview given to Channel Football Club, Neymar Jr, 30-year-old striker from Paris Saint-Germain spoke about the contract extension of Kylian Mbappé, 23-year-old striker, he said he was happy and assured that he made the right choice. He also spoke of the difficult adaptation of Lionel Messi, 34-year-old striker, before repeating that he wants to win the Champions League with PSG.

Neymar “I knew it a day before the announcement. I was very happy. »

Are you happy Kylian Mbappé is staying? Did you know he was going to extend? Because you talk to him a lot…

Yes, I speak a lot with Kylian. I admit that I was not aware until the last moment, I knew it a day before the announcement. I was very happy, very happy that Kylian decided to stay. I think the Paris Saint-Germain project is what is needed for his career. For his career, it’s a good thing to stay a few more years at PSG, to try to win the Champions League in his country, in the team of his city.

So I think it’s the right choice. Maybe he’ll want a change of scenery and play for another team in the future, but I think his decision to stay is the right one. Having players like Kylian in the team is always very important.

How do you imagine Messi’s second year?

Leo spent many years at Barcelona, ​​it’s hard to adapt. It’s difficult to change teams, cities, plus he doesn’t come alone, but with his family. The language is also different. It’s a lot of disturbing things. There is also the style of play of the team with players who ultimately do not understand the way he plays.

So all of that is detrimental. Leo, Kylian and I are players who are always judged, on their performances, their statistics, their titles won, on everything. We know our responsibilities and that’s why we always try to do our best.

Neymar “it has to be with Paris. »

What are your ambitions for next year?

My ambitions are always the same: to win all possible titles. Play well, win the World Cup, the Champions League. These are my ambitions for next season.

Win the Champions League with Paris perhaps?

Maybe ? No, it has to be with Paris. I have a contract with Paris Saint-Germain, so there is no other choice. Yes, it will be with Paris Saint-Germain.







