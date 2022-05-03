Neymar teams up with an unexpected brand of car

The Brazilian PSG player has become an ambassador for a German brand producing 100% electric urban vehicles.

Do you know e.GO Mobile? Neymar Jr. yes. The Brazilian footballer – recently crowned French Ligue 1 champion with Paris-Saint-Germain – is now the ambassador of this German brand specialized in the production of urban electric vehicles.

“e.GO Mobile is a very innovative brand, building electric cars that are not only unique and fun to drive, but also really durable. I was born and raised in a country with heavy urban traffic, so the environmental and economic impact of electromobility is significant,” explained the ney with all the naturalness that one imagines.

This automotive start-up based in Aachen (western Germany) has only manufactured a few hundred copies of his first model named Life end of 2019-beginning of 2020 before suffering the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic. Since then, the brand has been trying to relaunch its production with the announcement of the construction of a factory in Bulgaria.

The Brazilian will participate in the launch of a new model presented under the name of e.wave X, on May 5, 2022 in Berlin.

