Neymar thanks Bolsonaro for his visit to a center of his foundation

Neymar, the captain of the Brazilian selection, welcomed on Wednesday President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to a children’s center he founded in Sao Paulo, four days before the first round of the presidential election.

PSG star Neymar’s video message for Brazilian re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro was posted on social media by Communications Minister Fabio Faria and the President’s son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

“Thank you for your illustrious visit. I would very much like to be there but unfortunately I am far away”, first said the number 10 of the Seleçao who played a friendly match against Tunisia (5-1) on Tuesday in Paris. . “I hope you will enjoy this visit to the institute, the most beautiful goal I pursue in life, and I am very happy that you are here”, he added before sending a kiss from the hand.

3,000 children welcomed at the Neymar Foundation

The Neymar Jr Institute is an 8,400 square meter complex that welcomes 3,000 children every day in Praia Grande, an underprivileged community in the state of Sao Paulo where the Brazilian national team star spent his childhood.

Accompanied by two former ministers, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, candidate for the post of governor of Sao Paulo, and Marcos Ponte, who is running for the senatorial, Jair Bolsonaro exchanged with young people, urging them to “respect” their parents and their teachers, then had lunch with them in the dining hall, according to videos released by the institute.

Neymar and Bolsonaro met at least once, in 2019, during the Copa America disputed in Brazil. A month ago, the president posted a picture of himself with a ball that Neymar allegedly gave him. The Brazil national football team jersey, in the green and yellow colors of the national flag, is the emblem worn by supporters of the far-right president during protests and rallies in support.

Neymar stayed out of the election campaign. But the Minister of Communication, Fabio Faria, added to the publication of the video: “All in yellow (and) green, with the jersey (of) “Seleçao” to vote for our captain next Sunday”.