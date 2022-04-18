Neymar: the Brazilian star announced again at Barça, a thunderclap in Paris!

FC Barcelona continue to be aware of all the moves planned in the transfer market and could use the opportunity to re-sign Neymar Jr.

It sounds crazy, but years later Barca and Neymar could reunite. The French star, Ousmane Dembélé who arrived at Camp Nou to replace Auriverde could make the trip again to sign up for free in Paris… and would open the door to the Brazilian.

The French newspaper Le Parisien published exclusively on Sunday, the possibility that PSG decides to make a final counter-offer to Mbappé with the arrival of French players such as Pogba, Tchouameni and Dembélé. The former Borussia Dortmund winger at the end of his contract, like Pogba, would arrive in Paris for free. But… what would happen with Neymar?

The Parisian media ensures that the PSG would immediately sell the Brazilian so that Mbappé gains notoriety and that is, of course, that FC Barcelona would appear. Joan Laporta’s side are looking for a world genius figure for their project and Ney’s return, although far from his level, could excite Xavi’s side.

As if that weren’t enough, the coach has already asked the sports management for the arrival of an imbalance winger due to Dembélé’s departure.

With Afriquesport.net