Neymar, the dribble in the skin

This season, Kylian Mbappé (PSG) is the only player to have crossed the bar of 100 successful dribbles in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. But since joining the Parisian club in 2017, one player has managed to get ahead of him again at the top of the specialty balance sheet: his teammate Neymar.

Since arriving in Ligue 1 Uber Eats in 2017, at the same time as the Frenchman, Neymar is the player who tries and succeeds the most dribbles in the French championship. The Brazilian from Paris Saint-Germain has a record average of 9 dribbles attempted on average per appearance for 5 successful. Or a dribble undertaken every 17 minutes and accomplished every 9 minutes! The number 10 has managed to reach 10 successful dribbles in a game on 11 occasions in five seasons.

Suffice to say that he clearly dominates these rankings with only 91 games played. His dolphin, Kylian Mbappé (PSG), is a few lengths away, while counting 51 more games than his teammate over the period. The Frenchman thus runs at averages of almost 6 dribbles undertaken per Ligue 1 Uber Eats match and 2.8 successful.

Number of dribbles attempted in Ligue 1 Uber Eats for five seasons:

1. Neymar (PSG): 844

2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG): 836

3. Ludovic Blas (FC Nantes): 612

4. Houssem Aouar (OL): 574

5. Jonathan Bamba (LOSC): 493

Number of successful dribbles in Ligue 1 Uber Eats for five seasons:

1. Neymar (PSG): 450

2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG): 401

3. Houssem Aouar (OL): 321

4. Ludovic Blas (EA Guingamp and FC Nantes): 309

5. Jonathan Ikoné (MHSC and LOSC): 259

Neymar’s records in Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Over the period, Neymar is the only player to have reached 20 attempts in the same meeting several times (4 times). To find a comparable performance before him, we have to go back to 2014 and Lucas Moura (PSG, 21 vs Montpellier). The PSG number 10 also holds the record for dribbling in a match. Better, of the 5 best totals, he counts four. Only Jérémy Doku (SRFC, 12 vs Bordeaux in May 2021) manages to interfere in this ranking.

Most dribbles attempted in a match: 20 (4 times)

Rennes-PSG in December 2017

PSG-LOSC in November 2018

PSG-Monaco in January 2020

PSG-Bordeaux in February 2020

Most successful dribbles in a game: 14 (twice)

PSG-Toulouse in August 2017

PSG-LOSC in November 2018

With Neymar and Mbappé, PSG becomes number 1 in dribbling

On the other hand, despite his positive record of 53.3% success in his attempts, Neymar does not appear at the top of this ranking. It is another Parisian who shines there, namely Marco Verratti with 80% of successful dribbles (195/244 in 112 meetings). The Italian is also the most efficient this season (79%), ahead of Aurélien Tchouaméni (AS Monaco, 74.5%).

Which at the same time illustrates the domination of the Ligue 1 champion Uber Eats 2021/2022 in the field of dribbling with 24.8 dribbles attempted and 13.9 successful on average per match since the 2017/2018 season and the formation of the Neymar duo. -Mbappe. Because before them, PSG was in 2nd place in the specialty behind OM and Florian Thauvin was the player who tried the most. Only Lucas Moura (PSG) managed to dominate him in the ranking of successes. Since then, Neymar has imposed his science of dribbling in Ligue 1 Uber Eats.