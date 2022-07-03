Neymar: the PSG star formalizes his relationship with a photo…

Neymar Jr formalized his romantic relationship with Bruna Biancardi on Instagram this Sunday. The football player appeared in love and complicit with his beauty.

Neymar is no longer a heart to take! The Paris Saint-Germain player has formalized his relationship with Bruna Biancardi. The star shared a photo of the very loving pair, posted by the 27-year-old Brazilian model. “I like you”wrote Bruna Biancardi in English, in a photo published this Sunday. The tandem poses with complicity, happy. Neymardressed in a set and a navy blue bucket hat, embraces her beauty, smiling broadly.

The rumor had been swirling for several weeks. Neymar had already shouted his love for his beauty on Instagram, with a message full of tenderness. Bruna Biancardi not to be confused with another Bruna: Bruna Marquezine, Neymar’s ex-fiancée!

Bruna and Neymar inseparable

Who is Bruna Biancardithe one who capsized the heart of Neymar ? This Brazilian influencer makes people dream with her travels and her very fashionable outfits. And thanks to her relationship with the football star, her notoriety has skyrocketed: in less than three months, she has gone from 600,000 to 1.1 million subscribers.

Bruna Biancardi is very often by his side and according to information from BFMTV Sport, both would have met last summer, during the footballer’s vacation. Paparazzi had immortalized certain moments, in particular when they were on a yacht off Ibiza. For the end-of-year celebrations, they returned to the huge mansion of Neymar, near Sao Paulo. Subsequently, she has been regularly at his side in the stands of the matches. Between them, it’s a story that lasts!