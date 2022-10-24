Neymar: “To win, you have to know how to suffer”

As he started his 2022-2023 fiscal year on a high note, Neymar Jr stalled for several weeks. Despite this, his returned copies remain satisfactory. For PSG-TVthe main interested party gave his feelings on his XXL start.

The least we can say is that Neymar Jr offered a very dull last season in view of his immense talent. This year, however, the situation seems to have changed a great deal. With, most certainly, the World Cup in the crosshairs, the international auriverde aligns high-flying performances. A fact that owes a lot to his physical form. the ney feels good, as he told the club’s official media.

A good player in his football

“I don’t think there is a new Neymar. I think things just fell into place. I am having a very good start to the season, like when I arrived in my first two or three years. I am very happy. I am really very happy to have started the season well with goals, assists, helping the team as best as I can, hoping to have a great season and continue like this until the end.he explained in particular full of motivation.

Something that stands out when you see it evolve Neymar Jr for a while, it is the generosity that he displays on the green rectangle. Because yes, in addition to his offensive impact which obviously remains preponderant, he does not hesitate, at the same time, to come back to defend and to do a lot of back and forth. According to him, he has simply become a more complete player.

“On and off the pitch, I’m someone who will do anything to help my teammates win. I am very competitive. Today I feel like a more complete player since I can defend, attack or score goals, make assists. All that you want. I think that today I am much more complete than before. I think everyone helps. Obviously, I know I’m not an amazing defender, but I try to at least help my teammates as best I can.

Very high goals

Then, still at the microphone of PSG-TV, Neymar Jr came back to the Champions League and the intrinsic difficulty of this very special competition: ” The Champions League, it is a very difficult competition. We know there are great players, great teams and there are times in matches where you have to suffer. So to win, a team must know how to suffer, learn how to suffer so as not to concede goals, not to give space to the opponent. But I think it’s something normal to suffer in a match in such a high level competition. So it’s a good thing that it’s happening now because that’s how we prepare for the final stages. »

Finally, to conclude, Neymar Jr outlined his big goals for the current season. And as you might expect, this one wants to grab everything, whether with the PSG where the Brazil : “ I am very happy to have started my season well, whether with the PSG or with the Brazilian selection. It is a goal this year to win with both teams, to win everything with Paris and with the Brazil. We have a World Cup to come and we know how tough it is, but I have this big dream to win it, like the Champions League which will soon be Paris, I’m sure. »