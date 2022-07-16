Neymar, “undesirables”, Kimpembe… Galtier takes stock of the Paris transfer window

The new Paris Saint-Germain coach spoke about the transfer window in the columns of L’Équipe.

After Vitinha, PSG are preparing to recruit a second player, Hugo Ekitike. The future ex-Reims player was at the Factory on Friday evening. No more doubt. And after ? As during his inaugural press conference, Christophe Galtier especially insisted on… the departures in an interview granted to The Team . The 55-year-old technician has also sent a clear message to a number of players, from Gini Wijnaldum to Layvin Kurzawa, via Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler or Rafinha, not called among the 25 players selected for the tour in Japan . It is not because they will go to Asia that boys like Mauro Icardi, Gana Gueye or Abdou Diallo will still be Parisians at the end of the transfer window…

Still, Galtier’s plan is clear: believing that he is “pejorative“to talk about players”unwanted“, the former coach of “Sainté”, Lille and Nice nevertheless judges that the group as it is currently constituted, with 26-27 outfield players, is “huge“. “There are players for whom the spaces of expression will be reduced. We spoke with them. It was not an easy exercise. They are players that we must respect“, he indicates, explaining that his intention is to play the season with “21 outfield players and some youngsters“. All while emphasizing that “the big clubs that perform at a very high level are those that manage to integrate the best young people into an experienced and quality workforce“. Speaking of young people, Édouard Michut (19), angry, is announced as leaving (Celtic, Seville, Nice, Toulouse) with a start price of €6 million according to the indiscretions of the British editorial staff of Sky.

Neymar and Kimpembe in Galtier’s plans

Admittedly, Christophe Galtier wants a smaller workforce, but he wants it “as loud as possible“. And it is therefore a workforce with Neymar Jr that he hopes to have. “A team is always stronger with great players. And Neymar is one“, he says, echoing the remarks made a few weeks ago at a press conference. Knowing that his players will compete “25 or 26 matches“By the World Cup and the cut of November 13, between Paris and their selection, “there is going to be a need for rotation. What I want, having an obviously very strong eleven, is that this eleven is at least as strong with the five possible changes», assures Galtier, affirming «that there will be game time for everyonein the offensive sector. To see if the “Ney” can be satisfied with the crumbs…

What about Presnel Kimpembe? Free in 2024 and author of a thunderous outing during the last rally with the France team, at a press conference, the 27-year-old world champion is in the dark. It is said here and there that Paris would not be against a transfer for 50 M€ and more, with Juventus and especially Chelsea on the file. “Presko” leaving? A perspective that amuses Christophe Galtier. “I read everything that could be said about Kim’. We even laughed about it together. He’s a player I like. He is direct in the human relationship. What will happen, I don’t know. He is a great defender, a leader. In this system (three-man defense, editor’s note), it can be very efficient», Analyzes the Parisian coach. To see if Luis Campos is of the same opinion. “I believe it is important to be very well aligned between a coach and a sports advisor“, He explains, slipping that no decision will be taken without the approval of the Portuguese. “And vice versa“adds the successor of Mauricio Pochettino mischievously.