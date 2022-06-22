Neymar unwanted, a club positions itself

In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain hit the transfer market big time by signing Neymar Jr. At the time, the former Santos player was considered one of the best players on the planet. A very technical striker, endowed with a breathtaking game vision with a spectacular style, Neymar was a reference. At FC Barcelona, ​​he sublimated the world of Soccer by its stratospheric performance. Barça could then count on two phenomena, Lionel Messi and Ney. To convince Neymar to join the French capital, Paris Saint-Germain did not skimp on the means.

Indeed, the club has spent the astronomical sum of 222 million euros to bend FC Barcelona. The transfer of the superstar auriverde then became the most expensive in the history of football.

With Neymar, the PSG

However, over the seasons, the Brazilian has dropped in pace.

Injuries also did not spare the ex-star of FC Barcelona. The Brazilian is also known for his nocturnal outings and his strong taste for partying.

Neymar and the missed appointments in the Champions League

When the club from the French capital started the knockout phase, Ney did not respond. Currently, Kylian Mbappé is considered the absolute superstar of PSG. In the minds of the club’s fans and followers, Lionel Messi and Neymar will now have to play the role of luxury Lieutenant for the French prodigy. Mbappé has established himself as one of the best players in the world and he clearly carries Paris Saint-Germain in every sense of the word.

Will this new status please Neymar? The future will tell.

hinted the Parisian leader, a veiled message probably to the place of Neymar.

Juventus enter the dance for Neymar

Thus, there will be no more untouchables in Paris. It is in this context that concordant sources indicate that Neymar could leave PSG earlier than expected.

Suitors would have already positioned themselves. We are talking in particular about Chelsea, Newcastle and most recently Juventus Turin. According to newspaper information Sport, The Old Lady would be very interested in the idea of ​​signing Neymar. For the moment nothing is official, but the leaders of Juve would like to try it even if the finances of the club could come to seal the operation. Indeed, the Turin club is working on various files, in particular that of Paul Pogba and it will be necessary to flirt with the red zone to hire Neymar. The transfer window is still long and maybe by then Juventus Turin will have enough elements in their favor to take action.

