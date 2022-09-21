Neymar very close to his sister Rafaella, a bombshell who is not afraid

It’s a Neymar totally reinvigorated that we find on the side of Paris Saint-Germain this year. A bit like his team, the Brazilian went through last season without really making an impression and many even imagined seeing him leave France this summer. Having stayed in the capital, the 30-year-old phenomenon lights up the start of the season for Parisians with very high quality performances. With his two friends in attack, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, he delights the spectators at every match. Performances that should also please his loved ones.

In a relationship for several months with the sublime Bruna Biancardi, the athlete is someone who always needs to be surrounded by many people. In Paris, he lives with his band of Brazilian friends and he never does anything without them. His father is also a central figure in the player’s life, as is his little sister, Rafaella Santos. The 26-year-old is very close to the PSG star and when she arrived in Paris in 2017, the French got to know her better. 26 years oldthe pretty brunette with a matte complexion has been able to grow her notoriety.

A real star on Instagram with several million subscribers

Very popular on social networks, Rafaella Santos is followed by more than 5.7 million subscribers on Instagram and since Neymar has been playing in France, she has also decided to settle in the capital. Very close to her big brother, she often publishes photos with him, but the influencer also likes to share photos of her (to be found in the slideshow). Constantly traveling, she goes around the world in search of the most beautiful places and she takes the opportunity to feed her account with superb photos in heavenly places. Besides that, the Brazilian beauty was once in a relationship with another well-known footballer, Gabriel Barbosa, but today it seems that she is single again.

Highly anticipated this evening against Toulouse, Neymar already knows that he can count on the unconditional support of Rafaella to support him!