Neymar voted best PSG player of the month for September

At the end of the Paris Saint-Germain matches during the month of September, as we always do now (based on the podiums of the election of the player of each match), we asked to vote for the “player of the month “. Neymar (30-year-old striker) won.

As a reminder, the matches for the month of September were:

Nantes/PSG (0-3), PSG/Juventus (2-1), PSG/Brest (1-0), Maccabi Haifa/PSG (1-3), Lyon/PSG (0-1).

In effect, Neymar Jr harvested 71% votes (on the site). Lionel Messi (35-year-old striker) is 2nd with 19% voices. The podium is completed by Vitinha (mid 22) with 4% votes.

A great victory for the Brazilian, who won for the second time in a row this season with a large lead (87% of the vote in August). However, there are other Parisians in form, which is to say how impressive he is. This by leading a podium which is not illogical, even if Danilo Pereira (midfielder / defender aged 31) or Marco Verratti (midfielder 29) would not have been surprises. The second is also 1% behind Vitinha.

We thank you for your votes and we emphasize that the podiums for these “player of the month” will be used for the title of best player of the season since it will be necessary to have been on the podium at least once to be among the nominees.







