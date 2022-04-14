Neymar vs Payet, Gueye, Kimpembe…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Thursday, April 14, 2022. The duel between Neymar Jr and Dimitri Payet before the next Clasico, a look back at Presnel Kimpembe and Idrissa Gueye’s trip to Senegal and Steve Mandanda’s comments in this crucial week for Olympique de Marseille.

In today’s edition, The Parisian highlights the duel that awaits the two number 10 of the Clasico between the PSG and Marseille Olympics : Neymar Jr and Dimitri Payet. If the two players wear the same number, they also give off the same feelings, according to the daily: “forgiveness, antipathy, hostility and sometimes even hatred. » Indeed, often targeted by the stands, these two personalities have “Incomparable qualities, well above those of ordinary footballers. » But they also have an annoying and provocative side. If the track record of Dimitri Payet remains empty, that of Neymar is much fuller with 21 trophies in total including one Champions League (2015), a Confederations Cup (2013) and a gold medal at the Olympic Games (2016). The two men were notably scolded on social networks last season. Following the spikes launched by Dimitri Payet after the lost final PSG in Champions League against the Bayern Munich (0-1) and defeat in the Clasico at Princes Park in September 2020 (0-1), ” Neymar did not hesitate to respond in the same way after the success of his team in the Champions Trophy which opposed the two teams. »

The Ile-de-France daily also looks back on the trip to Senegal of Presnel Kimpembe and Idrissa Gueye Start of the week. The two players of PSG traveled to Gorée to visit the foundation of the Senegalese international, “who works in humanitarian, health, education and nutrition. » They also met the Senegalese President, Macky Hall. The three men notably discussed the actions to be taken in favor of children, “subject that particularly affects the two residents of the PSG. » The two Parisian players went to the Albert-Royer hospital and handed over an important donation for the children “Through the ‘For Hope’ foundation whose Idrissa Gueye is the co-founder and ambassador. »

On his side, The Team does not mention the PSG in its inner pages.

At last, Provence comes back to the words of Steve Mandanda at a press conference on Wednesday. The guardian of Marseille Olympics was asked about the particular week that awaits his club with two trips: to Greece, this Thursday evening, to face the PAOK Salonika in the quarter-finals second leg of the Europa League Conference and at Princes ParkSunday evening (8:45 p.m. on Prime Video) facing PSGin conclusion of the 32nd day of Ligue 1. “We set ourselves this double objective for the end of the season, we are going to play all the shots without worrying about the next match, even if it is special. Our number one goal: to qualify tomorrow (today). We will have time to prepare for Sunday’s game.”the Olympian goalkeeper told the media.