Neymar wants to make his comeback to FC Barcelona! – Sport.fr

Pushed out by Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar Jr would like to make his comeback to FC Barcelona. A possibility that would arouse the interest of Xavi and the management of Barça.

Untransferable a few years ago, Neymar has gone from dream to nightmare and is now being pushed out by Paris Saint-Germain, ready to turn a blind eye to part of the 222 million euros spent on his recruitment. If a departure seems difficult to imagine, several rumors announce it to Manchester United, Newcastle, Juventus Turin or even Chelsea. So many potential drop points for the Brazilian who would hope to be able to make his comeback to FC Barcelona.

According to the revelations made on the antennas of ElevenTv3, Neymar Jr would start to seriously consider a departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. If many tracks are mentioned, the 30-year-old Brazilian would like to make his comeback to FC Barcelona. An idea that would rekindle the spark deep inside him and that he would have already shared with Xavi Hernandez. The Spanish technician would not hide it internally and would push for him to return as soon as possible.