Neymar warms up his visit to Madrid: There are good memories at the Bernabéu

the end of the PSG neymar confessed on Tuesday that has “many and very good memories” of their matches in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium before him Real Madrid, rival that requires a “very strong mentality” and against which will do “everything possible” and “together” to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

“I have many memories of my games at the Bernabéu and very good ones. I have made goals assists, very beautiful games. It is a stadium with an incredible history, playing here is a pleasure. tomorrow will be a special day“, he pointed Neymar at the press conference prior to the match against the Whites this Wednesday.

The striker confirmed that Kylian Mbappe “he’s fine” after his foot bump in training on Monday and stressed that it will be “a special match” for him and Messi for his blaugrana past. “It will also be for Ramos. But also for those who have not been at Barça and Real Madrid. Playing the Champions League is always special. I’m looking forward to making history and take PSG to where it has to be,” he asserted.

The Brazilian insisted that this "is a match that will always be 50-50, there will never be a favourite". "There are very good players on both teams. We have an advantage, but we can't keep it in our heads and let it influence the game. We have to play better than in Paris. I am happy and happy to play tomorrow and my teammates too, we are all wanting to play a good game and take the victory", he pointed out.

Downplays low meringues

Asked about the casualties Mendy and Casemiro, Neymar believes that the whites “will miss” the Brazilian. “It’s not going to be easy, because Madrid have high-quality players. Casemiro is the best player in his position and of course Madrid will miss himbut it doesn’t matter to us. We have to play and win the match in the same way. For them it will be a little more difficult, but for us it is better that he does not play”, she concluded.