Neymar was asked about joining Newcastle during a meeting with a YouTuber and he reacted.

Popular YouTuber and Newcastle United fan True Geordie has asked Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar if he would consider joining the club when they first meet. Watch the video below:

The Magpies were taken over by a Saudi consortium in October and they are one of the richest teams in world football.

Despite this, this summer they only made three recruitments.

Matt Targett signed a permanent deal after impressing on loan at Aston Villa last season, while Nick Pope and Sven Botman joined the club from Burnley and Lille respectively.

Some fans, however, dream of big things. Neymar is among the big names mentioned and there is already a strong Brazilian contingent at St. James’ Park in the form of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

rue Geordie decided to take a chance at a recent Pokerstars event as the duo posed for a photo.

Standing next to the 30-year-old, True Geordie asks: “So you’re coming to Newcastle huh? “, which makes Neymar laugh.

It’s definitely one of the weirdest transfer negotiation tactics of all time.

The real Geordie tweeted the clip and boldly captioned it, “I met @neymarjr yesterday and basically…he’s coming to @NUFC. Big thanks to @PokerStars for organizing it! »

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record €222m in 2017 and he was the crown jewel of their star-studded squad for years.

Kylian Mbappe shocked the world last May after agreeing a lucrative contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions.

Mbappe was widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer but he is now arguably the most powerful person at Parc des Princes after signing a €250m-a-year deal.

A number of reports claim that the World Cup winner has influence when it comes to decisions at the club.

On Saturday night, Mbappe missed PSG’s first penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Neymar fired the second and scored, but a disagreement would have raised tension in the dressing room.

A report from @EsamB2Back claims Mbappé and Neymar yelled at each other and butted heads, before being pulled apart by their teammates. Objects were also reportedly thrown.

Does this mean Neymar will decide to leave the dramas behind and join the Premier League? Only the future will tell us.

