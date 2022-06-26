Entertainment

“Neymar will surprise a lot of people”

Neymar has been at the center of the debates for several days. After the announcement of the end of bling-bling and glitter at PSG by Nasser al-Khelaifi in his interview with Parisian, many immediately thought of the Brazilian (30 years old). DepAfter several weeks, rumors echo the French champion’s desire to get rid of the former Barcelona player if a satisfactory offer hits the desk. But Neymar does not want to leave. He wants to fulfill his dream of winning the Champions League in Paris. For Vitorino Hilton, he can still bring to PSG.

Hilton still believes in Neymar

Neymar will surprise a lot of people this seasonbelieves the former central defender for The Parisian. This season there is the World Cup, a competition he intends to compete in and win. He knows that he will have to perform well with his club to achieve this. He is aware of the situation, has a quieter private life and has gained experience with age. We will see it explode again. He goes out of his way a lot when he makes the defensive efforts that Messi and Mbappé don’t often do. If he does a full season, we will find the Ney of the first years of PSG and Barcelona. And there, it will be beautiful to see! »

