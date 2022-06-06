Neymar wins Brazil and gets closer to the much desired record!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

The South Americans of Paris-Saint-Germain seem to flourish far from their club. After the simply majestic performance of Lionel Messi and his quintuplet, Neymar Jr scored his third goal in two games with Brazil on Monday. The Seleçao faced Japan in the land of the rising sun as part of a friendly match. The number 10 of Brazil and PSG scored the one and only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the last quarter of an hour.

Neymar is getting closer to Pelé!

Neymar Jr scored the 74th goal of his career in the Auriverde jersey on Monday afternoon. The superstar is only three goals away from equaling the record held by Pelé and the title of top scorer in the history of Brazil. The Brazilian selection could then see its number 10 become the top scorer in its history at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIM DE JOGO! But uma vitória da #SeleçãoBrasileira na reta final de preparação para a Copa do Mundo. Let’s go!! 🇧🇷 1×0 🇯🇵 | #BRAxJAP pic.twitter.com/4aRVYUWDZZ — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 6, 2022