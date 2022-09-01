Neymar would have been proposed … to Chelsea! — Foot11.com

In football, everything can go very quickly. The adage is well known. It is sometimes very true. In the midst of a storm recently, Neymar shines today at Paris Saint-Germain. Can he join Chelsea and his big means, on the wire? More

From banned to genius this summer at PSG

Since settling down at Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Neymar has never played more than 22 Ligue 1 matches in a season. During the previous exercise, the Brazilian also made a name for himself by never finding the net in the Champions League. The former FC Barcelona crack could have left this summer. He finally returned to PSG, already totaling 6 goals and as many assists after only 4 days of the Championship. Is the great Neymar back? Will he be talked about in these last hours of the summer transfer window? According to the English press, this is a possibility not to be overlooked.

Neymar in the colors of Paris Saint-Germain. (Icon Sports)

Neymar proposed to Chelsea?

According to DailyMail, Chelsea, who have already invested heavily in the transfer market, would have seen Neymar offered to them by Paris Saint-Germain. Of course, on the side of the reigning French champions, we shout at the “ speculation“. But our colleagues explain that the PSG would be ready to let slip the Brazilian, or Lionel Messi, in order to be more serene in the face of financial fair play. Criticized for his performances, his physique and his conflicting relationship with Kylian Mbappé, the former talent of Santos seemed very close to the exit, before a perfect start to the season.

Chelsea’s new owner, Todd Boehly, knows his side have gotten off to a bad start with two defeats already conceded and a place in mid-table. This is why he plans to take out the checkbook again, in order to give Thomas Tuchel, the former PSG coach, the means to succeed. As things stand, it’s hard to see Neymar, who wants to stay in France, join the 2021 European champions this summer. But in the event of an astronomical offer, the transfer window could flare up. One last time.