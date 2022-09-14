Entertainment

Neymar’s anger after his yellow following his celebration

During the difficult victory of PSG on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa this Wednesday evening (1-3), Neymar didn’t look in his best form (rated 6.5 by the editorial staff of CS), he who made a very good start to the season (10 matches, 11 goals, 7 assists). Despite this, the Brazilian (30) scored on a masterful service from Marco Verratti. He then celebrated as usual since the start of the season, thumbs glued to temples and fingers in the air, he sticks out his tongue while waving his hands. The Match Referee – Mr Daniel Siebertjudging that he was chasing the opposing public, gave him a yellow card. A sanction that was not understood by the former Barcelona player or his teammates asking the man in black for an explanation. On his social networks, Neymar pushed a rant against the arbitration.

I take yellow for just not doing anything

Football is getting more and more boring! Offends number 10 of PSG in his story instagram. One more victory, congratulations to us, we continue. However… celebration, yellow card. These things only happen to me. Next time I’ll let the referees know what I’m going to do. The Brazil international also posted several tweets with the following words: Now I ask, okay?“, “ Total lack of respect for the athlete ” or ” Total lack of respect for the athlete. This kind of thing cannot happen. I take yellow for simply not doing anything.

