Neymar’s anger after his yellow following his celebration

During the difficult victory of PSG on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa this Wednesday evening (1-3), Neymar didn’t look in his best form (rated 6.5 by the editorial staff of CS), he who made a very good start to the season (10 matches, 11 goals, 7 assists). Despite this, the Brazilian (30) scored on a masterful service from Marco Verratti. He then celebrated as usual since the start of the season, thumbs glued to temples and fingers in the air, he sticks out his tongue while waving his hands. The Match Referee – Mr Daniel Siebert — judging that he was chasing the opposing public, gave him a yellow card. A sanction that was not understood by the former Barcelona player or his teammates asking the man in black for an explanation. On his social networks, Neymar pushed a rant against the arbitration.

” I take yellow for just not doing anything”

” Football is getting more and more boring! Offends number 10 of PSG in his story instagram. One more victory, congratulations to us, we continue. However… celebration, yellow card. These things only happen to me. Next time I’ll let the referees know what I’m going to do. The Brazil international also posted several tweets with the following words: Now I ask, okay?“, “ Total lack of respect for the athlete ” or ” Total lack of respect for the athlete. This kind of thing cannot happen. I take yellow for simply not doing anything.”

Falta de respeito total com o atleta. Esse tipo de coisa não pode acontecer..

tomo o amarelo por simplemente não ter feito nada e continuo prejudice. E o juiz? Nem dizer que errou, ele vai!

Muita falta de respeito — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 14, 2022

DANIEL SIEBERT ✋🏽😝🤚🏽 https://t.co/LnVBuaVQ8S — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 14, 2022