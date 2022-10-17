Neymar’s Barcelona fraud trial begins

The Brazilian soccer ace is in the dock with eight others in the Catalan capital

The fraud trial of Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar Jr and eight others began in Barcelona on Monday as the Brazilian appeared in court in the Catalan capital.

Witnesses say Neymar stopped to sign autographs at El Prat airport before heading to the provincial court, where his trial began around 10 a.m. local time.

Dressed in black, Neymar was seen talking and laughing with his father as well as former FC Barcelona president Sandro Rosell.

Neymar, his father and Rosell are on trial for fraud and corruption in connection with Neymar’s 2013 transfer from boyhood club Santos to Barca.

Other defendants include Neymar’s mother, Santos and Barca representatives, another former Barca president Josep Bartomeu and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

READ MORE: Neymar faces jail calls

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for Neymar, 30, and a fine of 10 million euros ($9.8 million). However, his legal representatives Baker McKenzie are set to argue that Spanish courts lack jurisdiction to sue Neymar’s family as the 2013 transfer involved a Brazilian national in Brazil.

Rosell, who has already served 20 months behind bars for money laundering in connection with the audiovisual rights to 24 Brazil matches, faces demands from prosecutors for a five-year prison sentence, while Barcelona was hit with calls for an 8.4 million euro ($8.2 million) fine.

Brazil and PSG star Neymar arrive in court for a trial in Spain to determine whether he and others committed fraud when he joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013. pic.twitter.com/Ryy4nxx8i5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 17, 2022

The lawsuit centers on claims by Brazilian investment firm DIS, which once owned 40% of Neymar’s rights when he played for Santos. He believes he lost his rightful share of the player’s transfer, as the value of the transfer would have been underestimated.

“Neymar, with the connivance of his parents and the boards of Barcelona and Santos, betrayed the trust of my clients” said DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser during a press conference in Barcelona last week.

“The actual cost of the transaction (between Santos and Barcelona) was 82 million euros ($80 million), and only 17 million euros ($16.6 million) appeared as an official transfer,” Nasser said.

Bartomeu, who was Barca vice-president at the time, first claimed Neymar’s transfer fee was €57.1m ($55.6m). A day after Bartomeu stepped down as president on January 23, 2014, however, Barca revealed the deal cost them 86.2 million euros ($88.4 million).

Barca were then investigated for tax evasion and Santos unsuccessfully sued to receive more than the 17.1 million euros ($16.6 million) they were originally given.

Nasser also claims that Neymar was not sold to the highest bidder in 2013, when other clubs offered up to 60 million euros ($58.5 million), and rumors spread that Barca and Santos have reportedly reached a 40 million euro ($38.9 million) deal. that Neymar wouldn’t listen to other clubs’ proposals for the player.

Read more Neymar facing fraud trial weeks before World Cup

Nasser and DIS have demanded a five-year prison sentence for Neymar, who joined PSG in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros ($216.4 million) after the activation of his release clause at Barca in 2017.

DIS are seeking fines totaling 149 million euros ($145.2 million) and the disqualification of Neymar for the duration of any sentence handed down by the judge following the trial which is expected to last seven days .

All nine defendants have previously denied any wrongdoing. On Monday afternoon, the court is expected to hear Andre Cury, who was once Barca’s representative in Brazil and whose statement on the 2013 deal could be key to the case.

It’s unclear if Neymar will have to attend the trial every day. He is due to testify on Friday, but he could seek to change the date with PSG scheduled to face Ajaccio in Ligue 1 in the evening.

Neymar lost an appeal over his case in Spain’s High Court in 2017 which paved the way for today’s trial which is believed to be his second by Spanish media.