Neymar’s beautiful gift to Sergio Ramos’ eldest son

The pre-season has started everywhere in the clubs, including at PSG. Neymar and Lionel Messi landed sooner than expected and work has begun with new coach Christophe Galtier. Now a teammate since last season, former Culé, Neymar and former Meringue Sergio Ramos get along very well.

It is therefore not surprising that this union turned into a friendship. As evidenced by the gift Neymar gave to Sergio, the Real Madrid legend’s eldest son. The auriverde offered him a pair of autographed crampons. “For Sergio Jr, with love”, can we read in a story shared by his father on Instagram. “Thank you Neymar for the soccer cleats, I will keep them in my room with love”said the son of Sergio Ramos in another story.

Neymar surprised everyone in 2019 when he presented his Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five street tournament. The Brazilian claimed that Sergio Ramos was the best player he played against. “The best I’ve played against? Sergio Ramos. He is an excellent central defender and he scores a lot of goals. It’s hard to play against him.” said Neymar long before imagining that their destinies would cross in Paris.

