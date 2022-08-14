Neymar’s controversial likes on Kylian Mbappé

What’s next after this ad

The Paris Saint-Germain evening ended in style, or almost… Despite the victory at the Parc des Princes (5-2) against Montpellier last night, two questionable likes from Neymar Jr are causing a stir. A fan account of the Brazilian player heavily criticized Kylian Mbappé and the management of PSG around the awarding of penalties. ” Now it’s official, it’s Mbappé who takes the penalties at PSG. Clearly it’s a matter of contract, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second shooter, none!! It seems that because of the contract, Mbappé is the owner of PSG !! It’s not really the tweet that is controversial, but rather the fact that Neymar liked this post, as well as another with quite similar content: “Today in the PSG match, Neymar scored and HUMILIATED the goalkeeper (again) from the penalty spot. Mbappé, on the other hand, hit VERY badly and missed. After the game, the coach declared Mbappé to be the team’s main hitter for the season. An absurdity! ».

The first penalty was taken by the 23-year-old French striker in the 24th minute. Despite a powerful cross shot, Jonas Omlin stops Kylian Mbappé’s attempt. Later in the meeting, PSG obtained a second penalty, this one was shot by Neymar, who converted it (43rd). The fact that the Brazilian scored this penalty and the player’s attitude on Twitter liking this tweet, perhaps opens up a new problem in the locker room, namely the hierarchy among penalty takers. A situation already known in the club of the capital, in 2017, between Edinson Cavani and Neymar…

Agora é oficial, Mbappe é quem bate os pênaltis no PSG. Claramente isso é coisa de contrato, pois em nenhum clube do mundo que tenha Neymar, ele seria o segundo cobrador, nenhum!!

Because por causa do contrato, Mbappe é o dono do PSG!! 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/05kK1AbPG2 — Neymargiabr🇧🇷🔛 (@Neymargiabr) August 13, 2022