Entertainment

Neymar’s controversial likes on Kylian Mbappé

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read

What’s next after this ad

The Paris Saint-Germain evening ended in style, or almost… Despite the victory at the Parc des Princes (5-2) against Montpellier last night, two questionable likes from Neymar Jr are causing a stir. A fan account of the Brazilian player heavily criticized Kylian Mbappé and the management of PSG around the awarding of penalties. ” Now it’s official, it’s Mbappé who takes the penalties at PSG. Clearly it’s a matter of contract, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second shooter, none!! It seems that because of the contract, Mbappé is the owner of PSG !! It’s not really the tweet that is controversial, but rather the fact that Neymar liked this post, as well as another with quite similar content: “Today in the PSG match, Neymar scored and HUMILIATED the goalkeeper (again) from the penalty spot. Mbappé, on the other hand, hit VERY badly and missed. After the game, the coach declared Mbappé to be the team’s main hitter for the season. An absurdity! ».

The first penalty was taken by the 23-year-old French striker in the 24th minute. Despite a powerful cross shot, Jonas Omlin stops Kylian Mbappé’s attempt. Later in the meeting, PSG obtained a second penalty, this one was shot by Neymar, who converted it (43rd). The fact that the Brazilian scored this penalty and the player’s attitude on Twitter liking this tweet, perhaps opens up a new problem in the locker room, namely the hierarchy among penalty takers. A situation already known in the club of the capital, in 2017, between Edinson Cavani and Neymar…

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read

Related Articles

News summary of the Russian war in Ukraine on Thursday, August 4

5 mins ago

The celebrities who have withdrawn their support for Johnny Depp after the leaked evidence of the trial

11 mins ago

The 10 secrets of ‘Predators’ that you can discover in Star Plus

17 mins ago

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will return to theaters for the premiere of Andor on Disney +

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button