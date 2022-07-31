Neymar’s exceptional free kick against FC Nantes goes viral (video)

This Sunday evening, the PSG and FC Nantes compete on behalf of the Champions Trophy. A meeting that takes place near Tel Aviv in Israel. Christophe Galtier’s men started their meeting very well. Leo Messi and Neymar are in particularly good form. Both men scored one goal each. The Pulga first benefited from a service from the Brazilian to come and dribble Alban Lafont and thus open the scoring. But perhaps the goal that catches the most attention is the goal scored by Neymar Jr.

Neymar back?

Neymar has been criticized for quite some time.

His lifestyle, his injuries and his poker nights are very badly perceived by some people. But the Brazilian remains a very talented player, endowed with a genius that few players have on the international scene. This Sunday evening during the Champions Trophy, Neymar scored a magnificent goal from a free kick. A goal that is reminiscent of the free kick scored by the player during the comeback against … PSG in 2017. We let you appreciate the little gem scored by Neymar below:

Also Messi’s goal:

Internet users react

Inevitably, Internet users reacted very quickly to this magnificent goal by Neymar Jr against FC Nantes.

On Twitter in particular, we could see as comments :

“Oh it’s been a long time since we’ve seen Neymar plant a free kick, but what a wonder”

“Neymar is only king because he has enemies, he triumphs over them and he commands their respect.”

“Wouldn’t that be FC Barcelona’s Neymar?”

“Mdr he scores a goal that already makes us believe that he will return to his prime! It takes 2 or even 3 months to be regular to start talking about it, calm down!”

“I who thought that I was going to be disappointed again this season, I have a little hope there”

“The return of King Neymar if you can see under my calbar it’s so atrocious”

“No it’s too brother and Messi who feigns just before the sequence will remain in the annals”

Leo Messi and Neymar Jr are currently preparing well and winning the Champions Trophy.

Both players want to get started in the best possible way ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The two stars could well live their last World Cup and neither of them has won the competition in his career. The opposite of Kylian Mbappé, who already won the World Cup in 2018 with the France team but is still chasing a Champions League title.

A competition that PSG dreams of winning. If his attacking trio performs, all dreams are allowed for the capital club and its supporters, especially after the traumas experienced in recent years.

