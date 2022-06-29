Neymar’s father denies any departure rumors

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Neymar does not intend to leave Paris Saint-Germain and his father makes it known! While number 10 of the capital club has been highlighted for a few days concerning a possible departure after Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s remarks about the end of “bling-bling” at PSG, Neymar Sr spoke and would have denied all rumors of a departure. As RMC Sport explains, Neymar’s training club in Brazil, namely Santos, would have dreamed of bringing the Ney back, but his father would have confided that the striker does not intend to leave Paris, where he will be under contract until 2027 from Friday July 1st.

Neymar denies exit rumors

The Brazilian media UOL reveals that Neymar Sr would have denied a potential departure of his son, with in particular Chelsea who could offer the services of the former FC Barcelona player. All information about a departure of Neymar Jr would be false according to the father of the star and the attacker would also have denied any rumor of departure to his relatives. But RMC Sport maintains that Ney ‘and PSG would not be closed to the idea of ​​​​a departure. Suffice to say that this soap opera could well last several more weeks.