Entertainment

Neymar’s father denies any departure rumors

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Neymar does not intend to leave Paris Saint-Germain and his father makes it known! While number 10 of the capital club has been highlighted for a few days concerning a possible departure after Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s remarks about the end of “bling-bling” at PSG, Neymar Sr spoke and would have denied all rumors of a departure. As RMC Sport explains, Neymar’s training club in Brazil, namely Santos, would have dreamed of bringing the Ney back, but his father would have confided that the striker does not intend to leave Paris, where he will be under contract until 2027 from Friday July 1st.

Neymar denies exit rumors

The Brazilian media UOL reveals that Neymar Sr would have denied a potential departure of his son, with in particular Chelsea who could offer the services of the former FC Barcelona player. All information about a departure of Neymar Jr would be false according to the father of the star and the attacker would also have denied any rumor of departure to his relatives. But RMC Sport maintains that Ney ‘and PSG would not be closed to the idea of ​​​​a departure. Suffice to say that this soap opera could well last several more weeks.

to summarize

Neymar Sr, father of the Paris Saint-Germain star, wanted to deny all departure rumors concerning his son. While the PSG striker is now open to a departure, Neymar Sr has confided that the rumors are false.

Victor Willems

Source link

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ricky Martin and his strong message to those who believe that their children will become gay if they see “Lightyear”

3 mins ago

Angelina Jolie and the most iconic cars of her career

6 mins ago

Euphoria star changes his look, Tom Holland reacts on Instagram (PHOTO)

7 mins ago

Did Shakira and Piqué break up for money? The footballer would have asked the singer for a loan

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button