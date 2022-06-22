Neymar’s future more uncertain than ever after Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s media release

TO ANALYSE – If he had wanted to fuel rumours, discussions and doubts, the Qatari president of the capital club would not have gone about it any other way…

“The best player in the world“. This is what Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said of Neymar Jr on August 4, 2017, at a press conference. PSG had just snatched the Brazilian star, 25 years old at the time, from FC Barcelona for 222 M€, a world record that still stands. “With him, our project becomes stronger. The championship becomes more interesting for the whole world“, had further declared the Qatari president of the club of the capital. Since then, water has flowed under the bridges… Until these more than ambiguous words of the said “NAK” about Ney, Tuesday, in the columns of the Spanish daily brand . Asked about the place of the ex-Barcelonian in the new project of the Parisian management, “without bling or sequins“, he answers this:”We cannot talk about these issues in the media. Some will come and some will go, but these are private negotiations.” Vibe…

If he had wanted to fuel the rumors and open the door to Neymar’s departure, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would not have done it…