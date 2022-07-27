Neymar’s huge tackle to Meunier

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

Neymar Jr no longer seems willing to let criticism of him pass. After castigating one of the biggest Brazilian media, the number 10 of Paris-Saint-Germain and Selaçao decided to respond to Thomas Meunier. His former team-mate from the side of the French capital had indicated a few days ago that the 30-year-old striker had lost his magic when he got to know him, while the two players played together from 2017 to 2020.

It was enough for the native of Mogi Das Cruzes to respond to a publication which translated the words of the Borussia Dortmund defender into Portuguese. ” That boy is too talkative replied Neymar, accompanied by a laughing emoji.