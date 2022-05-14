Neymar’s new electric car, a gift from his sponsor

May 10, 2022 at 12:25 PM by Nicolas Toison

Neymar is the brand ambassador of e.GO Mobile electric vehicles.

On April 25, Neymar becomes global sponsor of e.GO Mobile, the German electric vehicle manufacturer. This partnership, called “Green On and Off-the-Pitch”, allowed the PSG star to unveil the new generation car manufacturer, on the occasion of a special event organized by the brand, in Berlin, at the beginning of May. It is now done, since the Brazilian presented the e.wave X model, of which he received a limited version of 31 copies: the NJR.

The PSG player is the ambassador of e.wave X

The new car from e.GO Mobile is an electric city car with a range of 240 kilometers, featuring a modern and customizable interior, as well as an 80 kW motor. The German brand also unveiled the NJR version, limited to 31 units. If Neymar received one, the proceeds from the sales of the other 30 will benefit the construction of a sustainable water project in Brazil. This is one of the many initiatives that the manufacturer will undertake in the native country of the former FC Barcelona player.

A combination of innovation and environment for Neymar

“e.GO Mobile is a very innovative brand, which builds electric cars that are not only unique and pleasant to drive, but also truly sustainable, indicates the PSG striker, on his site. I was born and raised in a country with intense city traffic. The positive environmental and economic impact of electromobility is therefore enormous”. If it is a singular car, the Brazilian star has accustomed us to more powerful and more expensive cars, since the starting price of the car is €24,990.















