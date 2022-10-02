Neymar’s perfect reaction when he gets a little bridge by Atal (video)

This Saturday evening, the PSG beat Nice with difficulty at the Parc des Princes. A two-goal victory thanks to goals from Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé. The last city was however a substitute at kick-off. But his entry into play will have been decisive. Well served by Nordi Mukiele, Mbappé will complete a very good action. With this new success in Ligue 1, PSG consolidates its position as leader, with a two-point lead over OM. Neymar, for his part, will have had a rather average match against the Aiglons. But as often, he knew how to get noticed.

Neymar, the class gesture

PSG will still play a lot of games before the truce linked to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Next week, the champions of France will be on deck against Benfica in C1. A very important match in view of qualifying for the round of 16 of the competition. Neymar will have to bring his stone in this quest. Against Nice this Saturday evening, Neymar was erased. But, he showed great class after Youcef Atal gave him a delicious little bridge. A great player, Neymar will then shake hands with the Algerian. A strong sequence to enjoy below:

Internet users react

Inevitably, this sequence quickly made people talk on the Web.

Via Twitter, we could see in particular as comments on the subject :

“Atal le petit pont congratulated by Neymar mdrr honey this PLAYER”

“Youcef Atal has just made a small bridge to Neymar and it is very precisely Ligue 1 that we love”

“The new list of Algerians on Twitter is that Atal has put a little bridge to Neymar there, we will hear about it for years mdrrr”

“Neymar’s gesture of congratulation to Atal… that’s my Soccer “

“ “Orhhhh Atal’s little bridge over Neymar and the latter who comes to congratulate him”

“So Slimani -> small bridge over Ramos Atal -> small bridge over Neymar Algerian football dominates Europe”

“Seriously instead of insulting them pck we are not in the world cup our record, it’s a small bridge from Atal on Neymar shame”

“In reality, there is a competition in the Algerian selection, when you cross Paris you have to put a little bridge. Slimani on Ramos Atal on Neymar The rest… soon Competition sponsored by Belaili obviously”

Neymar, author of a cannon start to the season, is well launched in his objectives.

The Brazilian wants to win everything, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The former Barça will then be expected at the turn at PSG, while some observers believe that his good form is only due to the fact of the World Cup at the end of the year. Ditto for Leo Messi, another scorer this Saturday night against Nice. La Pulga also wants to win the World Cup to mark football history a little more.

