Neymar’s reaction after PSG’s French title annoys fans (video)

This Saturday evening, Paris Saint-Germain officially won their tenth French championship title at the Parc des Princes. The capital club nevertheless conceded a sad draw against RC Lens (1-1). Mauricio Pochettino’s men took the lead thanks to Leo Messi, but Corentin Jean ended up equalizing at the very end of the game, when the Sang et Or were reduced to ten. Once again, the level of play offered by the PSG has something to annoy and frustrate. An extenuating circumstance, however, the deleterious atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

If some encouragement was heard from the side stands, the Collectif Ultras Paris once again shunned the meeting. Worse, they left to celebrate the title outside the Parc des Princes from the 70th minute. At the end of the match, and despite the title of champion of France acquired, a funny atmosphere reigned. We take stock.

Neymar in depressed mode

At the final whistle, the PSG players congratulated each other. Obviously, most were happy with this new title and writing the history of the capital club. Others, given the context but also the liabilities with the supporters, returned very quickly to the locker room. This is particularly the case of Neymar Jr. When leaving the field, the Brazilian also had a jaded attitude that speaks.

See instead:

Neymar on the supporters💬

“They will get tired of whistling me because I have 3 years left on my contract. I’m going to stay, so either they stop or they’ll have to take even more air 😁”

(ESPN) pic.twitter.com/JA8FN8wy6n — Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) April 24, 2022

Internet users react

Such a sequence involving Neymar quickly made people talk on social networks.

We could notably see on Twitter as comments :

“It’s the first team in my life where I see that”

“want to cry, it has no value in their eyes”

“They have to realize that they are the basis of the shitty atmosphere around the club”

“What a passionate club, with crazy club fans and players ready for anything…”

“Being a big club can’t be bought, Bayern are champions 10 times in a row and party like it’s their first title, they don’t give a shit, Qatar killed football “

“But hamdulilah it doesn’t matter they celebrated as if nothing had happened etc lol it’s really the circus of the sun this club”

“I’m dead, he does the same as CR7 except that he’s in the Champions League”

Note that at the end of the meeting, Neymar Jr also made a remarkable exit in the press.

He indicated that the fans would surely get tired of the whistles, he who still has a three-year contract with PSG. On the next day of Ligue 1, the new champions of France will go to the lawn of RC Strasbourg. A trip that promises to be particularly perilous for Ile-de-France residents who could have their minds elsewhere.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













