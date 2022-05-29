Entertainment

Neymar’s surprising favorite for the next Ballon d’Or

Photo of James James1 hour ago
With the Ballon D’Or race underway, Neymar Jr has gone for a surprising choice. A Real Madrid star but not Karim Benzema or Thibaut Courtois, big favorites to succeed Lionel Messi.

Who would you vote for for the next Ballon D’Or? Karim Benzema ? Kevin de Bruyne? Sadio Mane? Thibaut Courtois ? Players at the top of their game this season and with unprecedented regularity. Neymar Jr does not necessarily think in terms of performance apparently. He prefers to reflect by taking into account other attribution parameters. The captain of the Seleção would entrust the ultimate reward to … Vinicius Junior.

At the microphone of a Brazilian media, the star of Paris Saint-Germain seemed little concerned by the result. “The Golden Ball ? I haven’t watched many games, but from the ones I’ve seen, I’d give it to Vinicius.”, explained Neymar. Obviously, this statement had the gift of making many Real Madrid supporters laugh.

