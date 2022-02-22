Neymar’s surprising revelation about his future and the league where he wants to play when he leaves PSG

2022-02-21
Neymar At the moment he is very focused on his plans with the PSGwhere his greatest wish is to lift the Champions League.
The Brazilian recently signed a contract renewal with el Paris Saint Germain until 2025, but after complying with this, Neymar has plans to continue playing in another country.
Neymar left open the possibility of returning to play in Brazilprecisely with the Saintsteam where he became known to make the leap to Europe.
“I really want to play again. Saintswhat I really miss is playing in the town, my God, that wonderful stadium, “he said Neymar in an interview with the podcast “Fenomena”, in which Ronaldo Nazario participates.
Interestingly, Andrés Rueda, president of the Saintsreplied to these statements made Neymar about going back to the club. “The doors will always be open for Neymar“, said.
The second option
On the other hand, Neymarwho is 30 years old, stated that he would like to go to soccer in the mls.
“I really want to play in the United States, at least for a season,” he confessed Neymar.
But what was most surprising was the answer he gave when asked why he wants to play in the mls.
“Why United States? It is a short championship. You have 3 or 4 months of vacation (laughs).”
You have to remember that Neymar gave the word to David Beckham that in the future he was going to play with him Inter Miami of the MLS.