NFL 2022: Russell Wilson leaves the Seahawks for the Denver Broncos

Lyou Denver Broncos they couldn’t get hold of Aaron Rodgersbut they already have their new franchise QB: Russell Wilson.

Adam Schefter from ESPN reported on Tuesday that Seattle has a deal to trade their quarterback to Denver, pending medical tests and the player’s approval, which he would have already given, according to information from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

DrewLock, the quarterback that Denver chose in the second round of the 2019 Draft, would be part of the players that the Seahawks would receive, in addition to the defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fantalong with two first-round draft picks, two second-rounders and a fifth. Seattle sends Wilson and a fourth round in exchange.

Denver was involved in the Aaron Rodgers rumors, having a team with a lot of young talent on offense, but a gap at the most important position, quarterback. Hours after Rodgers returned to Green Bay, the transfer is announced.

Wilson leaves Seattle after 10 seasons, but in recent years he has been upset with the team’s management, especially for being the most sacked quarterback since he came to the NFL. A year ago, leaked a list of teams he wanted to be traded to, although they smoothed things over and returned for the 2021 season, but ended up injured and for the first time in his career, the Seahawks finished with a losing record. A few weeks ago, Wilson deleted Seahawks references from his social networksfueling rumors of a possible change.

The Seahawks chose Wilson in the third round of the 2012 Draft. In his first year, he won the job over Matt Flynn, the team’s free-agent signing who had just been Rodgers’ backup in Green Bay. They made the playoffs in eight of their 10 seasons in Seattle.including the victory in the Super Bowl XLVIII against Peyton Manning’s Broncos, the first ring in franchise history.

Seattle returned to the big game the following year, when Wilson was intercepted by Malcolm Butler in the end zone, giving the championship to the patriots.

That was Seattle’s last trip to the Super Bowl, which they haven’t even been back to the conference finals since that 2014 season. With the passage of time, practically all the members of his great defense left, the Legion of Boomand the team did not succeed in the Draft as at the beginning of the decade, being out of the Playoffs for the first time in 2017 and with a single division title in the past five seasons. In 2021, they finished last in the NFC West, the first time since 2000 that they finished fourth in their divisionwith the other three teams (49ers, Cardinals, Rams) reaching the postseason.