NFL, Aaron Rodgers converts salary into Bitcoin

Another sportsman who succumbs to the charm of cryptocurrencies. Another well-known face of the National Football League (NFL) world that decides to try to stay on the Bitcoin line: it is about Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That’s why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today. To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $ 1M in btc now too. Drop your $ cashtag w / #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp pic.twitter.com/mstV7eal04 – Aaron Rodgers (@ AaronRodgers12) November 1, 2021

Aaron Rodgers, pay in Bitcoin via Cash App

The champion made it known that through the collaboration with Cash App, it will convert a percentage of its earnings into Bitcoin. His decision opens the door to a new way of understanding compensation in the world of sport.

Referring to a mobile payment service company is an example of how you can easily manage your earnings even through decentralized and still non-institutional finance.

Rodgers recently signed a four-year deal with the Packers with a $ 134 million contract base through the end of 2022.

The football player chose a viral video uploaded to social media to tell his fans about his new passion for the crypto world. This was also accompanied by the announcement of a million dollar giveaway for fans who decide to join the world of cryptocurrencies through Cash App.

The quarterback wanted to clarify the importance of Bitcoin for the future of the world economy, underlining the ease with which to approach this new dimension.

It still seems to be this a kind of sponsored parenthesis running a promotional line between the champion and the online payment service company. Rodgers made no specific reference to the amount of cryptocurrencies disbursed for the payment of his compensation.

“Bitcoin, bright future”

He said in his tweet:

“I believe in Bitcoin and the future is bright which is why I am partnering with Cash App to take part of my salary in Bitcoin“.

It now happens more and more often that athletes of international level and fame are attracted to the world of cryptocurrencies. Within this there is a completely new and partly still unexplored market.

The biggest sports clubs are trying to create a strong base especially through communication with fans for a strong return on many fields. Not just the sports ones.