NFL Alumni Choir impresses Justin Timberlake at America’s Got Talent

Life after the NFL is several avenues. Wealthy players will go into business or take it easy in the sun to live quarantine to the full. Others will stay in football with other functions.

But for the NFL alumni choir, the Players Choir, life after the NFL is all about the love of the stage and the costumes to match.

At least, that’s what we saw this week during America’s Got Talent broadcasts in the United States.

From the NFL to the stage

Indeed, the choir made up of 11 former NFL players including Prince Amukamara, Isaiah McKenzie, and Bryant McKinnie participated in America’s Got Talent and, on stage, it was a cover of Can’t Stop the Feeling the Justin Timberlake that captured the attention of the audience.

Even the main interested party watched the video.

🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/CvYTKg5ySE — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) August 10, 2022

Former Giants Prince Amukamara told TMZ that getting the endorsement of Justin Timberlake himself was more than he hoped for by performing on TV.

The Alumni Choir has been around since 2008 when it participated in the 9th Annual Gospel Super Bowl. Since then, about sixty former players have joined the ranks and form a rotation in the group.

The idea behind the choir is to raise funds for various causes by organizing benefit shows. We saw the group during the last Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, in particular.

Now what we want to see is a performance by Justin Timberlake with the members of the choir.