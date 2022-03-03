NFL and NFLPA suspend all COVID-19 protocols

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WDAF) – The NFL and the NFL Players Association announced Thursday that they have agreed to suspend all aspects of the Joint COVID-19 Protocols effective immediately.

“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff as

have throughout the pandemic. If there is any reason to re-impose aspects of the Protocols or to

take other steps, we will work closely with the clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and

local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL

community,” the NFL said in a memo to the clubs.

Teams must still comply with state and local laws. They are also free to implement their own measures to protect staff and players, according to the league.

The announcement means players and staff will no longer be subject to mandatory surveillance testing, regardless of vaccination status. The NFL said it will begin making it easier to remove test trailers from club facilities.

Teams that choose not to keep a trailer on site will need to have a space within the facility for individuals who report symptoms of COVID-19 and need to be tested.

All players and staff should continue to self-monitor daily for symptoms. Anyone experiencing COVID symptoms should report them to the club. After making the report, each individual must be tested and receive a negative result before entering the club premises.

Those who test positive must self-isolate for five days.

The NFL said it does not require players and staff to wear masks at club facilities unless required by the team.

Teams no longer have to display signs reminding people to physically distance and wear masks.

Some form of COVID-19 Protocol has been in place for the past two NFL seasons. While games have been postponed and rescheduled, the NFL did not have to cancel a game due to the pandemic.