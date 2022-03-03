NFL and players union agree to end COVID-19 protocols effective immediately

Through a memorandum issued by the league this Thursday, the immediate suspension of “all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols” has been communicated.

The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to terminate, with immediate effect, all protocols in relation to the COVID-19reported the league through a memorandum.

“Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19evolving CDC standards, changes to state law, and consultation with our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint protocols on COVID-19“, declared the NFL in the statement. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and employees, as we have throughout the pandemic.”

The measure means that mandates for the use of face masks, tracking devices, mandatory tests and limitations on the capacity of the venues of league events are ended, unless local or state regulations provide otherwise.

The NFL He also gave freedom to his clubs to maintain “reasonable” rules in force, in order to take care of the health of their players and coaches. Among those regulations, the league will allow clubs to require the use of face masks inside their facilities.

The NFL and the NFLPA have reached an agreement to put an immediate end to the protocol measures for COVID-19. Getty Images

According to the memorandum, tests for the detection of the COVID-19 for cases in which it is indicated for clinical reasons, or is requested by the medical staff of a club. Likewise, the teams will continue with the obligation to guarantee a space within their complex destined for the application of MESA tests for individuals who report symptoms and need to be examined.

Similarly, clubs are no longer required to maintain signs on social distancing and wearing face masks within their facilities, and the “levels” system to rank employees and subject them to different regulations regarding the COVID-19.

Clubs may retain the power to impose capacity limitations on their gyms, if they deem so.

Finally, the league requests in the memorandum that individuals immediately report any symptoms, and be screened for COVID-19. A positive test would then lead to a five-day isolation period, in compliance with CDC rules.

The first steps taken by the NFL against the COVID-19 happened nearly two years ago, when he canceled in-person team visits with draft prospects and held the 2020 NFL Draft virtually. Later, the facilities of the 32 clubs of the NFL, allowing its reopening until May of that year, once the protocols required by the league to deal with the pandemic have been fulfilled. Then came the cancellation of that year’s offseason and preseason show.

Most of the harsher protocols had been lifted since the end of the 2021 campaign.

Information from Kevin Seifert was used in the writing of this note.