NFL brings its official virtual reality game to Meta Quest and PlayStation VR

In the image, the NFL logo on a playing field (Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT/File)



Now the NFL (National Football League, for its acronym in English), will enter the Virtual Reality (VR) worldthen announced a new official game in this modality. It will be developed in partnership with sports technology company StatusPro.

In accordance with TheVerge, the developer uses the players for an AR (Augmented Reality) training tool used by NFL teams. The plan is for the game to become an annual series.like EA’s Madden series.

Although many details about the game have not been revealed at the moment, including the name it will have or when it will be released, the NFL said in a letter to which the aforementioned media had access that it will be a first-person simulation game to be released on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR.

“We are seeing a growing number of fans getting involved with VR and we are excited to launch the first virtual reality gaming title that complements our existing offerings in the market today,” said league senior vice president of consumer products Joe Ruggiero.

Omnidirectional platform with virtual reality (Photo: DPL News)

StatusPro was co-founded by former Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins and former college quarterback Troy Jones. The company has taken on high-profile investments from the likes of LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and Drake.

“We are grateful to the NFL and our community of investors and stakeholders who share our vision of creating a whole new standard in sports and gamingHawkins said in a statement.

“We keep the athlete first in everything we do, and as former soccer players it means even more to be able to recreate what it really feels like to walk out on the field. Through our proprietary technology in StatusPro, we are able to provide a immersive experience that helps NFL fans transform into professional athletes”, he added.

Currently there other VR soccer games available, such as 2MD: VR Football Unleashed and a licensed title featuring Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, this new title promises to be authentic and bring an extraordinary experience to players.

Archive image of receiver Antonio Brown (Photo: EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER)



The Helium project is currently being used in war veterans of the United States, in professional athletes of the NFL and MLB Baseball league.

The idea of ​​this project was born thanks to Hill’s anxiety problems, who dedicated himself to the development of this technology for solve your stress peaks produced by a highly competitive work environment. The question “Healium” proposes is “Why is it important to see your feelings?” In this way, she explains that the biometric data collected by EEG sensors reflect sentimental stimulation in a measurable way.

“The first step in controlling your feelings is measuring them” invite the developers of the project. The Healium kit has a portable EEG headband with three sensors that measure brain activity and emit in-game responses depending on the type of neuronal wave detected. From the gamified interface, the player is asked to concentrate to emit a certain type of wave and thus fulfill the objectives of the game.

