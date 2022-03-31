NFL changes overtime rules: each team will have an offense

Midtime Editorial

The fans complained, the owners proposed and the changes are a fact. This Tuesday, the NFL approves changes to overtime rules for the postseasonafter what was experienced in January in what were probably the most exciting Playoffs in history, but not exempt from controversy due to the “unfair” way of deciding the winners in extra time.

Starting with the 2022-2023 Season Playoffs, both teams will be able to have at least one offensive series in overtime regardless of whether the first to have the ball scores a touchdown, this in the interest of giving those involved an equal chance of being victorious en route to the Super Bowl.

Previously, the rule stipulated that if the first team to receive the ball reached the end zone, the game ended there, without allowing the opponent to step on the grid. The modifications that come into force were voted favorably by 29 of the 32 teams, with Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals as the only ones who opposed.

The game in the Divisional Round between Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills He was the one who put the debate on the table. Considered one of the most exciting of all time in the NFL, the Chiefs beat the Bills by relying on the rules by scoring first in overtime after winning the toss, without Buffalo being able to return to the field.

Since the now-revised rule went into effect in 2010 with the winner in overtime determined by the first touchdown, the teams that had the first offense have won 10 of 12 games under that circumstance in the postseason.

New NFL overtime rule

Both teams will have the opportunity to have possession of the ball at least once in postseason overtime.

If the score is tied after each team has had possession, whoever scores first on subsequent possessions wins.

If the team that kicks first in extra time achieves a security with their defense, they will be the winners.

