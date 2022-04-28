NFL chooses Tokischa song as official Draft theme

The 87th edition of the National Football League’s Annual Draft Meeting takes place from today, Thursday, April 20, to next Saturday, April 30, in Las Vegas.

As is customary each year prior to the celebration, in the official account of the NFL The details of the event were announced, such as the scenery that will be used and the official song of the edition. To the surprise of many, the chosen musical theme is from the Dominican Tokischa.

It is the song “Estilazo”, by the controversial urban exponent together with the American electronic music producer Marshmellow. The theme, with a very catchy rhythm, is scheduled to be released on digital platforms this Friday, April 29, and has generated expectations among Dominican fans.

This is the first time that the National Football League has chosen a song by a Creole singer as the official theme of the Draft. However, other sports leagues have already opted for Dominican themes to musicalize their promotions.

Such is the case of Major League Baseball (MLB), which for the 2019 advertising campaign “We Play Loud” used the song “Limonada Coco”, from the urban Musicologist the book and Pencil Conscious.

Despite the obstacles and scandals in which it has been involved, Tokischa has managed to position itself in the international market. A milestone in her career was the song “Linda”, which she recorded with Rosalía. Later, both joined their voices again in “La combi Versace”, the only collaboration with a female artist included in the album “Motomami” by the Spanish singer.

The controversial artist has performed on some of the biggest music stages, such as the Latin Billboard Awards, in addition to massive festivals, among the most recent the Ceremonia 22 festival, Tecate Pal’ Norte, Coca Cola Flow Fest and Vibra Urbana.