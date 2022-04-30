NFL Draft 2022, first round: picks, selections and results by team

The Jaguars they had the first pick in the draft for the second time in a row and compared to their 2021 pick (Trevor Lawrence), now They opted to strengthen their defense with the surprising recruitment of Travon Walker.

Besides, during the first round of the Draft there were nine transfers and movements in order. The most important was the arrival of AJ Brown to the Eagles; additionally, in his first minutes in Philadelphia he signed a contract extension of 100 million dollars.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Green Bay forgets about the offense in Draft 2022

The picks of the first night of the draft