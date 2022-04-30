Sports
NFL Draft 2022, first round: picks, selections and results by team
The Jaguars they had the first pick in the draft for the second time in a row and compared to their 2021 pick (Trevor Lawrence), now They opted to strengthen their defense with the surprising recruitment of Travon Walker.
Besides, during the first round of the Draft there were nine transfers and movements in order. The most important was the arrival of AJ Brown to the Eagles; additionally, in his first minutes in Philadelphia he signed a contract extension of 100 million dollars.
The picks of the first night of the draft
|Pick
|Name
|Team
|Position
|University
|one
|Travon Walker
|Jaguars
|LB
|Georgia
|two
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|FROM
|Michigan
|3
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|Texans
|DB
|LSU
|4
|Ahmed Gardner
|jets
|DB
|Cincinnati
|5
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|giants
|FROM
|Oregon
|6
|Ikem Ekwonu
|panthers
|WO
|NC State
|7
|Evan Neal
|giants
|WO
|Alabama
|8
|Drake London
|falcons
|WR
|USC
|9
|charles cross
|broncos
|WO
|mississippi state
|10
|Garrett Wilson
|jets
|WR
|Ohio State
|eleven
|Chris Olave
|saints
|WR
|Ohio State
|12
|Jameson-Williams
|Lions
|WR
|Alabama
|13
|jordan davis
|eagles
|SD
|Georgia
|14
|Kyle Hamilton
|ravens
|yes
|notre-dame
|fifteen
|Kenny Green
|Texans
|G
|Texas A&M
|16
|Jahan Dotson
|commanders
|WR
|Penn State
|17
|Zion Johnson
|chargers
|G
|Boston College
|18
|Treylon Burks
|titans
|WR
|Arkansas
|19
|Trevor Penning
|saints
|WO
|North Iowa
|twenty
|Kenny Pickett
|Steelers
|QB
|pittsburgh
|twenty-one
|Trent McDuffie
|chiefs
|DB
|Washington
|22
|Quay Walker
|packers
|LB
|Georgia
|23
|Kaiir Elam
|Bills
|DB
|Florida
|24
|Tyler Smith
|cowboys
|WO
|Tulsa
|25
|Tyler Linderbaum
|ravens
|C
|Iowa
|26
|Jermaine Johnson
|titans
|FROM
|Florida State
|27
|Devin Lloyd
|Jaguars
|LB
|Utah
|28
|Devon Wyatt
|packers
|SD
|Georgia
|29
|Cole Strange
|patriots
|G
|Chattanooga
|30
|George Karlaftis
|chiefs
|FROM
|Purdue
|31
|Daxton Hill
|Bengals
|DB
|Michigan
|32
|Lewis Cinema
|vikings
|yes
|Georgia