NFL Draft 2022, first round: picks, selections and results by team

The Jaguars they had the first pick in the draft for the second time in a row and compared to their 2021 pick (Trevor Lawrence), now They opted to strengthen their defense with the surprising recruitment of Travon Walker.

Besides, during the first round of the Draft there were nine transfers and movements in order. The most important was the arrival of AJ Brown to the Eagles; additionally, in his first minutes in Philadelphia he signed a contract extension of 100 million dollars.

The picks of the first night of the draft

Pick Name Team Position University
one Travon Walker Jaguars LB Georgia
two Aidan Hutchinson Lions FROM Michigan
3 Derek Stingley Jr. Texans DB LSU
4 Ahmed Gardner jets DB Cincinnati
5 Kayvon Thibodeaux giants FROM Oregon
6 Ikem Ekwonu panthers WO NC State
7 Evan Neal giants WO Alabama
8 Drake London falcons WR USC
9 charles cross broncos WO mississippi state
10 Garrett Wilson jets WR Ohio State
eleven Chris Olave saints WR Ohio State
12 Jameson-Williams Lions WR Alabama
13 jordan davis eagles SD Georgia
14 Kyle Hamilton ravens yes notre-dame
fifteen Kenny Green Texans G Texas A&M
16 Jahan Dotson commanders WR Penn State
17 Zion Johnson chargers G Boston College
18 Treylon Burks titans WR Arkansas
19 Trevor Penning saints WO North Iowa
twenty Kenny Pickett Steelers QB pittsburgh
twenty-one Trent McDuffie chiefs DB Washington
22 Quay Walker packers LB Georgia
23 Kaiir Elam Bills DB Florida
24 Tyler Smith cowboys WO Tulsa
25 Tyler Linderbaum ravens C Iowa
26 Jermaine Johnson titans FROM Florida State
27 Devin Lloyd Jaguars LB Utah
28 Devon Wyatt packers SD Georgia
29 Cole Strange patriots G Chattanooga
30 George Karlaftis chiefs FROM Purdue
31 Daxton Hill Bengals DB Michigan
32 Lewis Cinema vikings yes Georgia

